Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.59

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and traded as low as $29.26. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 78,052 shares changing hands.

NILSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VTB Capital upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

