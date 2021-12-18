Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $120.32

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.32 and traded as low as $113.97. Puma shares last traded at $118.67, with a volume of 118 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PMMAF shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Puma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Puma alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average is $120.32.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.