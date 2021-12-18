Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.41 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $290.71 million and $41.41 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00053616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.32 or 0.08287382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.28 or 0.99908846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00050175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

