PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $326.39

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 326.39 ($4.31) and traded as low as GBX 274 ($3.62). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.79), with a volume of 360,085 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on PureTech Health from GBX 560 ($7.40) to GBX 580 ($7.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The company has a market cap of £825.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 326.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 340.57.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

