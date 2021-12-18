PutinCoin (PUT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $49.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $167,178.47 and approximately $49.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

