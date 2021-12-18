Pylon Finance (PYLON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,172.00

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. Pylon Finance has a market cap of $995,550.83 and approximately $1,172.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be bought for $67.83 or 0.00145346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.56 or 0.08386551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.64 or 1.00001888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Pylon Finance Coin Profile

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198 . The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

