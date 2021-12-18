Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Issued By Oppenheimer

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) – Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,535 shares of company stock valued at $13,905,416 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

