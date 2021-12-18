QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $176.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $192.68. The company has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

