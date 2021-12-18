Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce sales of $108.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Qualys reported sales of $94.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $409.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $410.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $464.66 million, with estimates ranging from $454.70 million to $470.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,554 shares of company stock worth $71,834,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 232.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 123.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 96,525 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at $8,870,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.72.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

