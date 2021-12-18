Quanex Building Products Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Quanex Building Products has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years. Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NYSE NX opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

