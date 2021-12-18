Quark Market Capitalization Hits $3.84 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Quark has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $87,632.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded 461% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 2,632.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,012,955 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.