Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,383 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 677,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,455,000. Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,493,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 202,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70,298 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.89. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

