Raiden Network Token Price Tops $0.53 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001138 BTC on major exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $35.58 million and approximately $990,616.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00212936 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000136 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

