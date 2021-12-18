Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.
In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 3,786 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $54,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $273,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $23.90.
Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rain Therapeutics
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.
