Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 3,786 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $54,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $273,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,957,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.