Raise Hits Market Capitalization of $49,914.70 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00041518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007214 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.