Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires 2,055 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88.

