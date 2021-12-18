Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires 2,565 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,598,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.5% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 812,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,050,000 after purchasing an additional 357,367 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.