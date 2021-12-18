Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires 393 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 2.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

