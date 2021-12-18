Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 1,902 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 56,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

CVX stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $119.26. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

