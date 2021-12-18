Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after buying an additional 172,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.11.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

