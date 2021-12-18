Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

In related news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erland E. Kailbourne acquired 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,952.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,270 shares of company stock worth $296,059 over the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RAND traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181. The company has a current ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. Rand Capital has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 371.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.