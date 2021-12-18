Rarible Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $73.06 million and $5.60 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.45 or 0.00028939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00041377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007206 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,432,835 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

