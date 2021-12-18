Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $46,227.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,772.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.99 or 0.08383150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.75 or 0.00318027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.00933690 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00074922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00383283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00269827 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

