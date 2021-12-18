Raydium (RAY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $56.26 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $7.38 or 0.00015809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $581.22 million and approximately $56.26 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.06 or 0.08383494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.53 or 1.00378573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,807,269 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

