Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Rayonier by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Rayonier by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $39.21 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 99.08%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

