RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $6.70. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 93,582 shares traded.

RCMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.22 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.