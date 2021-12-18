RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $6.70. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 93,582 shares traded.
RCMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
