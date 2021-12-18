RDA Financial Network Acquires 5,279 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 717,546 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,441,000 after acquiring an additional 559,565 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,173,000 after acquiring an additional 361,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 178,556.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 348,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 243,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%.

