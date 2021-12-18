RDA Financial Network Acquires 7,542 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

IUSV stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.25 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

