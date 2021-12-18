RDA Financial Network Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network owned 0.21% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDW. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.17 and a 1 year high of $82.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

