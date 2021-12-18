RDA Financial Network Has $2.58 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,746,000 after buying an additional 2,303,689 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,062,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,979,000 after buying an additional 604,234 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,548.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,553,000 after buying an additional 590,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,583,000 after buying an additional 537,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average is $103.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94.

