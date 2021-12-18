RDA Financial Network Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.0% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $156.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

