RDA Financial Network Has $9.70 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.3% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $384.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.74 and its 200-day moving average is $370.78.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

