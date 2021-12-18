RDA Financial Network Purchases 1,116 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $178.25 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.32 and a 200-day moving average of $187.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

