RDA Financial Network Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88.

