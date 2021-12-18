Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) Short Interest Down 40.7% in November

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ RDIB remained flat at $$24.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. Reading International has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $37.93.
Reading International Company Profile
