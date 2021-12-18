Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) Short Interest Down 40.7% in November

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RDIB remained flat at $$24.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. Reading International has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

