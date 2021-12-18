Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 890,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 277.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. Recruit has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.