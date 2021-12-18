RED (RED) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last week, RED has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $883,567.59 and $47,134.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00317935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000082 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

