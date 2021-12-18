Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will post $407.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $396.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.91 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $343.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $118,020,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,499,000 after buying an additional 1,135,704 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after buying an additional 966,318 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,799,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 114.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,446,000 after acquiring an additional 452,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

