Redd (RDD) Market Cap Tops $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,184.62 or 0.98887911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00048684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.85 or 0.00944866 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

