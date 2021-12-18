Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as high as C$0.79. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 1,707 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.90.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

