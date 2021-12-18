Reef 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.42 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market cap of $281.91 million and $22.42 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00390517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00042323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 16,112,552,172 coins and its circulating supply is 16,297,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

