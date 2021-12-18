Reflexer Ungovernance Token Price Tops $451.58 on Exchanges (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for $451.58 or 0.00944083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $71.13 million and $594,416.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,493.55 or 0.99291485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00048416 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00032245 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004316 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,514 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

