Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Update

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 818,400 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 632,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 420,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. FMR LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,087,000 after acquiring an additional 508,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after acquiring an additional 290,973 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 244,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 216,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.00. 929,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.05. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

