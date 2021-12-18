Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $159.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.41. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

