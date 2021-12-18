Rentberry (BERRY) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $193,953.31 and approximately $59.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

