Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.56

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $3.57. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 417,802 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market cap of $205.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 99,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 522,547 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 88,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

