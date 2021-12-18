Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

