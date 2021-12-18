Research Analysts Set Expectations for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.40 million, a P/E ratio of 195.83, a P/E/G ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 374,708 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

