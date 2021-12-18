ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of ResMed worth $158,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Amundi bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $188,309,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,667,000 after buying an additional 444,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,699,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 55.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,869,000 after buying an additional 130,615 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $252.98 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

