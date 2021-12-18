Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.49

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.49 and traded as high as C$17.00. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$16.72, with a volume of 42,976 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on RFP. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.29.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9300004 earnings per share for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.